No matter how cynical the overall market is, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) performance over the last week is recorded 20.78%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $39.66, up 18.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.00 and dropped to $39.66 before settling in for the closing price of $36.86. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $21.23-$181.44.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 141.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $77.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

The firm has a total of 2318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 9.12%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 3.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], we can find that recorded value of 6.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 73.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.13. The third major resistance level sits at $56.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.23.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.67 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,270 K in contrast with the sum of 360,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 203,290 K and last quarter income was 63,030 K.