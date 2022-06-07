No matter how cynical the overall market is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) performance over the last week is recorded 10.92%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.48, soaring 15.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $14.42 before settling in for the closing price of $14.22. Within the past 52 weeks, RFP’s price has moved between $9.84 and $16.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.70%. With a float of $76.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +19.87, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Paper & Paper Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 145,174. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 10,340 shares at a rate of $14.04, taking the stock ownership to the 159,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s SVP Human Resources sold 316 for $13.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,313. This insider now owns 109,074 shares in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.5) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.51 in the near term. At $18.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.13.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.29 billion based on 76,906K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,664 M and income totals 307,000 K. The company made 945,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 210,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.