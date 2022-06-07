Search
Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) plunged -31.79 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $9.33, down -31.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.42 and dropped to $6.01 before settling in for the closing price of $9.28. Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has traded in a range of $1.86-$52.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.20%. With a float of $24.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1500 workers is very important to gauge.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 176.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

The latest stats from [Nutex Health Inc., NUTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.13 million was superior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 386.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 48,445K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 273,422 K in contrast with the sum of 100,816 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,209 K and last quarter income was -16,763 K.

