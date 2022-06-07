Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) kicked off at the price of $3.40: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) on June 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.40, plunging -21.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.34. Within the past 52 weeks, PEAR’s price has moved between $2.81 and $14.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -493.70%. With a float of $20.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.36, operating margin of -2511.53, and the pretax margin is -1548.05.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pear Therapeutics Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1548.05 while generating a return on equity of -72.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -493.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s (PEAR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $5.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.39.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 408.95 million based on 138,102K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,210 K and income totals -65,140 K. The company made 2,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $6.20, down -24.35% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 2.08% for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock priced at $90.17, down -0.08% from the...
Read more

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.67 million

Steve Mayer -
On June 06, 2022, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) opened at $2.47, lower -24.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.