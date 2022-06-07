Recent developments with Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.90 cents.

On June 06, 2022, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) opened at $0.49, higher 15.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6116 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Price fluctuations for AWH have ranged from $0.32 to $6.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.20% at the time writing. With a float of $57.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.95, operating margin of -478.49, and the pretax margin is -464.80.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 24.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 24,918. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company bought 43,994 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 267,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s President and CEO bought 98,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $74,892. This insider now owns 136,160 shares in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -464.80 while generating a return on equity of -158.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

The latest stats from [Aspira Women’s Health Inc., AWH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s (AWH) raw stochastic average was set at 22.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7403, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8381. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6434. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4918, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4001. The third support level lies at $0.3402 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Key Stats

There are currently 112,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,810 K according to its annual income of -31,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,890 K and its income totaled -9,270 K.