Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.67%

June 06, 2022, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) trading session started at the price of $9.24, that was -6.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $8.6217 before settling in for the closing price of $9.82. A 52-week range for RRGB has been $6.91 – $34.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.40%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22483 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.91, operating margin of -1.65, and the pretax margin is -4.32.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 225,700. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.57, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $108,750. This insider now owns 53,627 shares in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.53) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -4.30 while generating a return on equity of -50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -41.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

The latest stats from [Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., RRGB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $10.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.14. The third support level lies at $7.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Key Stats

There are 15,786K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 149.52 million. As of now, sales total 1,162 M while income totals -50,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 395,550 K while its last quarter net income were -3,110 K.