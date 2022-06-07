Search
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) kicked off at the price of $2.06: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

June 06, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $2.03, that was 9.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $1.9911 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. A 52-week range for RLX has been $1.16 – $10.68.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 144.40%. With a float of $581.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.35 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 725 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLX Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.35 million, its volume of 9.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5600. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1500 in the near term. At $2.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.8100.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are 1,553,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,337 M while income totals 317,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 270,450 K while its last quarter net income were 111,260 K.

