SES (SES AI Corporation) dropped -18.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $5.93, down -18.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.95 and dropped to $4.7005 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. SES’s price has ranged from $4.30 to $11.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $210.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.20%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 11.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.71 in the near term. At $6.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.21.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.88 billion, the company has a total of 347,862K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,030 K.

