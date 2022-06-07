Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.07% last month.

On June 06, 2022, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) opened at $0.32, higher 7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.359 and dropped to $0.312 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for SIOX have ranged from $0.23 to $2.95 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.80% at the time writing. With a float of $54.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42 workers is very important to gauge.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -35.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

The latest stats from [Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4545, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2387. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3651. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3855. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4121. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2915. The third support level lies at $0.2711 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

There are currently 72,942K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -25,456 K.