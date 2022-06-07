Sunrun Inc. (RUN) 20 Days SMA touches 23.99%: The odds favor the bear

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $30.52, up 5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.88 and dropped to $28.19 before settling in for the closing price of $26.78. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has traded in a range of $16.80-$60.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.80%. With a float of $201.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 116,599. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,089 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 231,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 650 for $28.76, making the entire transaction worth $18,694. This insider now owns 162,748 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Looking closely at Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.44. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.10. Second resistance stands at $31.84. The third major resistance level sits at $32.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.72.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.01 billion has total of 210,113K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,610 M in contrast with the sum of -79,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 495,780 K and last quarter income was -87,780 K.