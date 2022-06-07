Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -48.46% last month.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 9.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3996 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has traded in a range of $1.17-$40.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.50%.

In an organization with 3 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 30,500. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 144,465 shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 138.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 375.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.0487. However, in the short run, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4397. Second resistance stands at $1.5395. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6793. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0603. The third support level lies at $0.9605 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.08 million has total of 16,496K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 228 K in contrast with the sum of -12,436 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123 K and last quarter income was -1,236 K.