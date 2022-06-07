Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

TCOM (Trip.com Group Limited) climbed 4.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $23.12, up 4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.70 and dropped to $22.665 before settling in for the closing price of $21.73. Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has traded in a range of $14.29-$39.59.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.90%. With a float of $518.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $603.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33732 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.04, operating margin of -7.05, and the pretax margin is -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.20%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 74.97% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.31 million, its volume of 7.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.43 in the near term. At $24.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.36.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.58 billion has total of 599,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,142 M in contrast with the sum of -86,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 735,000 K and last quarter income was -131,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -48.46% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 9.84% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Clarus Corporation (CLAR) market cap hits 816.60 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2022, with Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) stock priced at $21.26, up 0.44% from the previous day...
Read more

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 270,590 K

Sana Meer -
On June 06, 2022, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) opened at $0.7649, higher 9.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

