Urban One Inc. (UONE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -42.83%

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) kicked off on June 06, 2022, at the price of $12.67, down -44.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.71 and dropped to $6.7509 before settling in for the closing price of $12.48. Over the past 52 weeks, UONE has traded in a range of $3.73-$24.16.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Urban One Inc. is 17.24%, while institutional ownership is 15.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 408,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 67,401 shares at a rate of $6.06, taking the stock ownership to the 271,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 62,719 for $6.07, making the entire transaction worth $380,704. This insider now owns 338,563 shares in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 17.39.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban One Inc.’s (UONE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Urban One Inc.’s (UONE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 254.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. However, in the short run, Urban One Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.85. Second resistance stands at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $16.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 63.19 million has total of 51,341K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 441,460 K in contrast with the sum of 38,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 112,350 K and last quarter income was 16,370 K.