11.06% volatility in Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 07, 2022, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) trading session started at the price of $0.255, that was 7.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2899 and dropped to $0.245 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for TYME has been $0.22 – $2.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.40%. With a float of $118.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 25.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 16,799. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 66,903 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 23,288,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 53,097 for $0.25, making the entire transaction worth $13,306. This insider now owns 23,355,749 shares in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (TYME) raw stochastic average was set at 13.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6169. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2929 in the near term. At $0.3138, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2240. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2031.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Key Stats

There are 172,207K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.58 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -23,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,810 K.