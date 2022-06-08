14.92% volatility in DURECT Corporation (DRRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 07, 2022, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) opened at $0.45, higher 21.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.578 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Price fluctuations for DRRX have ranged from $0.36 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -124.20% at the time writing. With a float of $224.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.01, operating margin of -245.21, and the pretax margin is -259.46.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DURECT Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 25,597. In this transaction Director of this company bought 65,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $11,638. This insider now owns 60,000 shares in total.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -259.46 while generating a return on equity of -74.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -124.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DURECT Corporation (DRRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, DURECT Corporation’s (DRRX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4683, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8582. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6065 in the near term. At $0.6562, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7345. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4785, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4002. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3505.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Key Stats

There are currently 227,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 130.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,980 K according to its annual income of -36,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,920 K and its income totaled -10,840 K.