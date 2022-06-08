$305.41K in average volume shows that REV Group Inc. (REVG) is heading in the right direction

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $10.66, down -16.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.66 and dropped to $9.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $12.17. Over the past 52 weeks, REVG has traded in a range of $11.20-$21.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 215.30%. With a float of $34.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.81, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +2.34.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of REV Group Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 758,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $15.17, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $15.20, making the entire transaction worth $760,000. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.86 while generating a return on equity of 8.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at REV Group Inc.’s (REVG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REV Group Inc. (REVG)

Looking closely at REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, REV Group Inc.’s (REVG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41. However, in the short run, REV Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.72. Second resistance stands at $11.27. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.40.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 652.30 million has total of 62,942K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,381 M in contrast with the sum of 44,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 537,000 K and last quarter income was -700 K.