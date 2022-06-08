Search
4.25% volatility in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) last month: This is a red flag warning

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $4.48, down -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.545 and dropped to $4.43 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has traded in a range of $3.22-$9.49.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 22.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 224.00%. With a float of $715.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

In an organization with 35179 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by -$0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 224.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 72.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 46.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. However, in the short run, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.32.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.36 billion has total of 1,387,524K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,878 M in contrast with the sum of 2,272 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,253 M and last quarter income was 261,060 K.

