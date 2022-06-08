Search
Steve Mayer
-83.06% percent quarterly performance for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4932, plunging -11.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5145 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, QNGY’s price has moved between $0.49 and $10.10.

With a float of $65.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.6447. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5023 in the near term. At $0.5556, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4078, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3666. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3133.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.07 million based on 92,695K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,015 K and income totals -35,835 K. The company made 1,367 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -104,682 K in sales during its previous quarter.

