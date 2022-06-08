A major move is in the offing as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) market cap hits 14.83 billion

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $55.76, down -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.19 and dropped to $55.4263 before settling in for the closing price of $56.80. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has traded in a range of $48.90-$98.27.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -29.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.80%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.82 million.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 290,960. In this transaction Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of this company sold 3,637 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 116,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,859 for $77.02, making the entire transaction worth $297,222. This insider now owns 120,588 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$4.47) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.79, a number that is poised to hit -2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL], we can find that recorded value of 3.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.22. The third major resistance level sits at $59.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.83 billion has total of 254,956K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,532 M in contrast with the sum of -5,261 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,059 M and last quarter income was -1,167 M.