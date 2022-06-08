Search
Sana Meer
BORR (Borr Drilling Limited) climbed 5.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 07, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $6.12, that was 5.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.74 and dropped to $6.0173 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. A 52-week range for BORR has been $1.12 – $6.96.

With a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borr Drilling Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Looking closely at Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.19. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.48.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are 55,030K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 909.80 million. As of now, sales total 245,300 K while income totals -193,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,000 K while its last quarter net income were -51,300 K.

Investors must take note of Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) performance last week, which was 12.24%.

Shaun Noe -
Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $0.39, up 11.53% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) average volume reaches $892.16K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) stock priced at $123.05, up 5.72% from...
Read more

7.64% volatility in Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On June 07, 2022, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) opened at $38.58, higher 3.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

