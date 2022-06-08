BORR (Borr Drilling Limited) climbed 5.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 07, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $6.12, that was 5.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.74 and dropped to $6.0173 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. A 52-week range for BORR has been $1.12 – $6.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borr Drilling Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Looking closely at Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.19. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.48.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are 55,030K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 909.80 million. As of now, sales total 245,300 K while income totals -193,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,000 K while its last quarter net income were -51,300 K.