Cameco Corporation (CCJ) average volume reaches $8.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) stock priced at $24.63, up 8.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.8931 and dropped to $24.61 before settling in for the closing price of $24.97. CCJ’s price has ranged from $15.34 to $32.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -92.10%. With a float of $397.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2095 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.29, operating margin of -10.42, and the pretax margin is -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cameco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Looking closely at Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days average volume was 8.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 62.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.95. However, in the short run, Cameco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.39. Second resistance stands at $29.78. The third major resistance level sits at $31.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.83.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.90 billion, the company has a total of 398,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,177 M while annual income is -81,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 314,290 K while its latest quarter income was 31,860 K.