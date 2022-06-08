Can American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) hike of 1.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $58.57, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.71 and dropped to $58.055 before settling in for the closing price of $58.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AIG’s price has moved between $44.54 and $65.73.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 257.40%. With a float of $790.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $816.31 million.

In an organization with 36600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 473,108. In this transaction EVP and Chief Info. Officer of this company sold 7,646 shares at a rate of $61.88, taking the stock ownership to the 7,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs sold 7,000 for $58.17, making the entire transaction worth $407,191. This insider now owns 29,077 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.78% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.34. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.06. Second resistance stands at $60.71. The third major resistance level sits at $61.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.40. The third support level lies at $56.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.79 billion based on 792,192K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,057 M and income totals 9,388 M. The company made 15,808 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,260 M in sales during its previous quarter.