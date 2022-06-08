CareMax Inc. (CMAX) posted a 11.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $5.48, down -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.59 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $5.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has traded in a range of $3.53-$15.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 89.50%. With a float of $67.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.07, operating margin of -6.65, and the pretax margin is -2.20.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of CareMax Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 27, was worth 11,715. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $7.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500 shares.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -2.26 while generating a return on equity of -2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

Looking closely at CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, CareMax Inc.’s (CMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.35. However, in the short run, CareMax Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.67. Second resistance stands at $6.14. The third major resistance level sits at $6.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.65.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 502.45 million has total of 87,368K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 295,760 K in contrast with the sum of -6,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 136,920 K and last quarter income was -16,800 K.