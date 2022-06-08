Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CMRX (Chimerix Inc.) climbed 5.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $1.745, up 5.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.745 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has traded in a range of $1.57-$8.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -191.40%. With a float of $83.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.09 million.

The firm has a total of 87 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.35, operating margin of -4573.52, and the pretax margin is -8753.71.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 23,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,400 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 26,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $40,738. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8753.71 while generating a return on equity of -244.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 263.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimerix Inc., CMRX], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8068, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4398. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9183. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6483.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 158.30 million has total of 87,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,980 K in contrast with the sum of -173,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -24,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.62%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) stock priced at $66.36, up 1.92% from...
Read more

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is expecting -50.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On June 07, 2022, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) opened at $0.8301, higher 5.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 18,344 M

Sana Meer -
June 07, 2022, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) trading session started at the price of $166.12, that was 1.25% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.