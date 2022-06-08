CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.47% last month.

June 07, 2022, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) trading session started at the price of $2.11, that was 18.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. A 52-week range for CBAY has been $1.67 – $5.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.10%. With a float of $80.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.33%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 34.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2800. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.4200 in the near term. At $2.5200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.0000. The third support level lies at $1.9000 if the price breaches the second support level.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are 84,678K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 194.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -90,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,770 K.