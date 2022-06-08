Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.35%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $1.69, up 7.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.78 and dropped to $1.6501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CYRN has traded in a range of $1.51-$19.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.00%. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.99 million.

In an organization with 166 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.01, operating margin of -69.55, and the pretax margin is -74.32.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cyren Ltd. is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 23,192. In this transaction VP, Global Support Services of this company sold 3,012 shares at a rate of $7.70, taking the stock ownership to the 482,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,343 for $7.70, making the entire transaction worth $18,041. This insider now owns 385,097 shares in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -73.87 while generating a return on equity of -178.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -13.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.91

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Cyren Ltd.’s (CYRN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6012, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.5232. However, in the short run, Cyren Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8166. Second resistance stands at $1.8633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6035. The third support level lies at $1.5568 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.55 million has total of 5,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,190 K in contrast with the sum of -23,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,260 K and last quarter income was -6,480 K.