Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,590 K

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) stock priced at $7.40, up 7.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.35 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.53. FULC’s price has ranged from $6.57 to $33.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.10%. With a float of $37.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.64 million.

In an organization with 104 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.88, operating margin of -422.97, and the pretax margin is -421.89.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 197,592. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,382 shares at a rate of $8.10, taking the stock ownership to the 506,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 25,551 for $7.95, making the entire transaction worth $203,056. This insider now owns 506,630 shares in total.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.64 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -421.89 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. However, in the short run, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.48. Second resistance stands at $8.90. The third major resistance level sits at $9.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 310.63 million, the company has a total of 40,848K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,160 K while annual income is -80,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,590 K while its latest quarter income was -25,930 K.