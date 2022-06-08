Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) 20 Days SMA touches -4.57%: The odds favor the bear

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.40, plunging -2.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $3.00 and $5.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 603.20%. With a float of $433.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38459 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.30, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +14.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.2 million, its volume of 4.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.44 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.09 billion based on 616,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,721 M and income totals 331,670 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.