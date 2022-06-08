Investors finally get a glimpse of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) volume hitting the figure of 1.74 million.

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock priced at $3.00, up 33.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. QUBT’s price has ranged from $1.42 to $10.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.20%. With a float of $20.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 30.14%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum Computing Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.26 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. The third support level lies at $2.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.65 million, the company has a total of 29,157K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -27,899 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31 K while its latest quarter income was -7,134 K.