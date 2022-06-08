Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.31% last month.

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $9.59, down -1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.665 and dropped to $9.2321 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. LAZR’s price has ranged from $8.00 to $26.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.00%. With a float of $223.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.68 million.

In an organization with 500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 2,595,840. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 755,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 300,000 for $8.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,666,550. This insider now owns 455,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.92. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.79. Second resistance stands at $9.95. The third major resistance level sits at $10.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.08. The third support level lies at $8.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.48 billion, the company has a total of 349,615K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,940 K while annual income is -237,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,860 K while its latest quarter income was -88,330 K.