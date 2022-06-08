Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) volume exceeds 1.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 07, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) opened at $27.94, higher 5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.73 and dropped to $27.87 before settling in for the closing price of $28.28. Price fluctuations for MGY have ranged from $12.79 to $29.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.70% at the time writing. With a float of $161.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 192 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.04, operating margin of +55.88, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 202,575,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,912,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $202,575,000. This insider now owns 10,912,450 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Looking closely at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.18. However, in the short run, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.35. Second resistance stands at $30.97. The third major resistance level sits at $32.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

There are currently 226,584K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,078 M according to its annual income of 417,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 377,840 K and its income totaled 166,040 K.