Steve Mayer

MP Materials Corp. (MP) average volume reaches $2.92M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 07, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) trading session started at the price of $39.88, that was 5.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.84 and dropped to $39.71 before settling in for the closing price of $40.10. A 52-week range for MP has been $28.85 – $60.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 359.70%. With a float of $144.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 365 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 5,822,392. In this transaction Director by Deputization of this company sold 144,190 shares at a rate of $40.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,366,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 144,190 for $40.38, making the entire transaction worth $5,822,392. This insider now owns 1,366,635 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corp. (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 137.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Looking closely at MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 36.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.65. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.41. Second resistance stands at $44.69. The third major resistance level sits at $46.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.15.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.45 billion. As of now, sales total 331,950 K while income totals 135,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 166,260 K while its last quarter net income were 85,550 K.

Steve Mayer

