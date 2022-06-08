No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) performance over the last week is recorded 15.21%

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $126.70, up 5.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.37 and dropped to $125.52 before settling in for the closing price of $129.15. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has traded in a range of $89.87-$348.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.10%. With a float of $98.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.02, operating margin of -41.34, and the pretax margin is -58.48.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 452,596. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 3,776 shares at a rate of $119.86, taking the stock ownership to the 65,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,847 for $119.86, making the entire transaction worth $820,692. This insider now owns 84,908 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -41.43 while generating a return on equity of -6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3082.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Looking closely at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.05.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $229.05. However, in the short run, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.89. Second resistance stands at $143.55. The third major resistance level sits at $150.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.19.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.18 billion has total of 104,268K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 238,270 K in contrast with the sum of -98,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 166,910 K and last quarter income was -86,720 K.