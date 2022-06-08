No matter how cynical the overall market is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) performance over the last week is recorded 6.25%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $1.59, up 6.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.735 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Over the past 52 weeks, DS has traded in a range of $1.01-$4.02.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.40%. With a float of $82.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3370 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.08, operating margin of -3.92, and the pretax margin is -10.64.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Drive Shack Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 25,033. In this transaction President of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 26,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 302,275 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $504,799. This insider now owns 5,847,728 shares in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -163.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3920, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8269. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7833 in the near term. At $1.8667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3533.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 151.37 million has total of 92,385K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 281,860 K in contrast with the sum of -31,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,980 K and last quarter income was -18,970 K.