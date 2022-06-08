Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) performance over the last week is recorded 28.97%

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.78, soaring 16.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, LEDS’s price has moved between $2.05 and $31.44.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -14.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -391.60%. With a float of $2.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of -88.79, and the pretax margin is -60.34.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SemiLEDs Corporation is 36.62%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -60.21 while generating a return on equity of -80.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -391.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.00% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57

Technical Analysis of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, SemiLEDs Corporation’s (LEDS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.56 in the near term. At $3.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.17 million based on 4,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,740 K and income totals -2,850 K. The company made 2,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

