No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) performance over the last week is recorded -21.43%

On June 07, 2022, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) opened at $1.93, lower -12.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.715 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for BODY have ranged from $0.91 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.60% at the time writing. With a float of $149.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.36 million.

The firm has a total of 1021 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 490,725. In this transaction of this company bought 225,000 shares at a rate of $2.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s bought 363,800 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $806,726. This insider now owns 2,639,679 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Beachbody Company Inc., BODY], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.03. The third major resistance level sits at $2.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.45.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

There are currently 310,757K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 568.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 873,650 K according to its annual income of -228,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 198,920 K and its income totaled -73,530 K.