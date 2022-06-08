Now that Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s volume has hit 4.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 07, 2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) opened at $12.74, lower -2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.75 and dropped to $12.291 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. Price fluctuations for OWL have ranged from $9.94 to $17.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -386.40% at the time writing. With a float of $398.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 350 workers is very important to gauge.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.33%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 122,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.24, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 71,148 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,067,220. This insider now owns 48,934,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

The latest stats from [Blue Owl Capital Inc., OWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.02 million was superior to 2.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.94.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,396,961K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 823,880 K according to its annual income of -376,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,980 K and its income totaled -11,820 K.