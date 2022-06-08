Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 50.00% last month.

On June 07, 2022, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) opened at $1.17, higher 48.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Price fluctuations for ONCR have ranged from $0.98 to $17.60 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.86 million.

In an organization with 82 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oncorus Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 4,532. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 3,777 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 51,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 1,610 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,932. This insider now owns 47,223 shares in total.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.77) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Oncorus Inc.’s (ONCR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0409. However, in the short run, Oncorus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9967. Second resistance stands at $2.3433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7633. The third support level lies at $0.4167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Key Stats

There are currently 25,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -64,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,780 K.