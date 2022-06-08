Search
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.40% last month.

Company News

June 07, 2022, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) trading session started at the price of $58.75, that was 4.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.29 and dropped to $58.34 before settling in for the closing price of $59.07. A 52-week range for OVV has been $21.92 – $59.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 122.60%. With a float of $257.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1713 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ovintiv Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 32,052. In this transaction Director of this company sold 550 shares at a rate of $58.28, taking the stock ownership to the 27,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 1,450 for $54.26, making the entire transaction worth $78,679. This insider now owns 27,553 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.64) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.28% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

The latest stats from [Ovintiv Inc., OVV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.35 million was inferior to 4.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 98.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.81. The third major resistance level sits at $67.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.91. The third support level lies at $55.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

There are 258,134K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.23 billion. As of now, sales total 8,658 M while income totals 1,416 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,967 M while its last quarter net income were -241,000 K.

111 Inc. (YI) is expecting -11.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) kicked off on June 07, 2022, at the price of $1.93, up 5.67% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,088 M

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock priced at $8.17, up 1.09% from the...
Read more

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) last year’s performance of -18.85% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 07, 2022, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) opened at $13.43, higher 5.63% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

