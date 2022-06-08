Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) 20 Days SMA touches 11.32%: The odds favor the bear

June 07, 2022, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) trading session started at the price of $46.23, that was 5.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.60 and dropped to $46.23 before settling in for the closing price of $46.76. A 52-week range for PCOR has been $40.00 – $108.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -269.60%. With a float of $118.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.53 million.

The firm has a total of 2885 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.69, operating margin of -53.74, and the pretax margin is -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Procore Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 2,529,738. In this transaction Director of this company sold 54,378 shares at a rate of $46.52, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer; Secretary sold 6,453 for $42.79, making the entire transaction worth $276,124. This insider now owns 166,699 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5852.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.82. The third major resistance level sits at $54.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.94.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

There are 135,564K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.02 billion. As of now, sales total 514,820 K while income totals -265,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 159,520 K while its last quarter net income were -71,420 K.