Recent developments with Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.52 cents.

On June 07, 2022, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) opened at $0.29, higher 17.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3665 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for ACOR have ranged from $0.28 to $6.36 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -24.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.60% at the time writing. With a float of $13.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 118 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.56, operating margin of -55.24, and the pretax margin is -84.51.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 3,895. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,289 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 129,601 shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -80.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -16.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.30

Technical Analysis of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

The latest stats from [Acorda Therapeutics Inc., ACOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.51 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s (ACOR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5711. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3897. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4163. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4662. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3132, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2633. The third support level lies at $0.2367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Key Stats

There are currently 13,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,070 K according to its annual income of -103,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,530 K and its income totaled -24,520 K.