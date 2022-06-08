Recent developments with Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.35 cents.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.29, soaring 10.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, URG’s price has moved between $1.01 and $2.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.20%. With a float of $213.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 431,055. In this transaction BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT of this company sold 239,422 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,838,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,861 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $5,135. This insider now owns 379,023 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19771.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4120, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5016. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5333 in the near term. At $1.6167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1967. The third support level lies at $1.1133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 316.35 million based on 219,246K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -22,940 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 420 K in sales during its previous quarter.