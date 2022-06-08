Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On June 07, 2022, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) opened at $3.19, higher 10.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.68 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Price fluctuations for LITM have ranged from $2.42 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -203.20% at the time writing. With a float of $6.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 65.87%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

The latest stats from [Snow Lake Resources Ltd., LITM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was inferior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.10. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

There are currently 13,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,200 K.