TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 352,000 K

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.96, soaring 8.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.22 and dropped to $23.96 before settling in for the closing price of $24.07. Within the past 52 weeks, TMST’s price has moved between $11.68 and $24.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 331.20%. With a float of $38.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.27, operating margin of +11.25, and the pretax margin is +13.77.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TimkenSteel Corporation is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 402,961. In this transaction Director of this company bought 22,645 shares at a rate of $17.79, taking the stock ownership to the 66,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 3,685 for $17.93, making the entire transaction worth $66,060. This insider now owns 44,020 shares in total.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.33 while generating a return on equity of 29.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 331.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Trading Performance Indicators

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, TimkenSteel Corporation’s (TMST) raw stochastic average was set at 99.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.95 in the near term. At $27.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.43.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 46,626K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,283 M and income totals 171,000 K. The company made 352,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.