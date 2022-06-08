Search
Shaun Noe

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is 14.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) stock priced at $4.11, up 16.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $3.98 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. USEG’s price has ranged from $2.91 to $13.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.00%. With a float of $4.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.72 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.06, operating margin of -21.55, and the pretax margin is -26.58.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Energy Corp. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 31.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 16,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.25, taking the stock ownership to the 35,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $18,918. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -26.58 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 56.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are U.S. Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Energy Corp.’s (USEG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. However, in the short run, U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.18. Second resistance stands at $5.50. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. The third support level lies at $3.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 112.27 million, the company has a total of 24,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,660 K while annual income is -1,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,870 K while its latest quarter income was -3,380 K.

Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Infosys Limited (INFY) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on June 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.15, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
June 07, 2022, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) trading session started at the price of $11.02, that was 16.79% jump from the session before....
Read more

26.50% percent quarterly performance for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On June 07, 2022, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) opened at $27.48, higher 9.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

