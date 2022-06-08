ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.62%

A new trading day began on June 07, 2022, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) stock priced at $66.36, up 1.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.39 and dropped to $65.77 before settling in for the closing price of $67.23. ZIM’s price has ranged from $32.32 to $91.23 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 760.40%. With a float of $78.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.91 million.

In an organization with 4427 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 34.02%, while institutional ownership is 38.60%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $14.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 760.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 47.96, a number that is poised to hit 12.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.94.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.61. However, in the short run, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.02. Second resistance stands at $71.51. The third major resistance level sits at $73.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.27. The third support level lies at $62.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.09 billion, the company has a total of 119,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,729 M while annual income is 4,640 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,716 M while its latest quarter income was 1,709 M.