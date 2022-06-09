Search
admin
admin

0.24% volatility in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) stock priced at $9.80, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.81 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.80. ASZ’s price has ranged from $9.63 to $9.88 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

With a float of $137.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.14 million.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.53.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32

Technical Analysis of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s (ASZ) raw stochastic average was set at 83.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.77. However, in the short run, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.82. Second resistance stands at $9.82. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.93 billion, the company has a total of 197,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 28,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 22,760 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) average volume reaches $4.60M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) kicked off on June 08, 2022, at the price of $39.06, down -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

CFG (Citizens Financial Group Inc.) dropped -1.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On June 08, 2022, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) opened at $40.70, lower -1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Inpixon (INPX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.30%

Shaun Noe -
June 08, 2022, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) trading session started at the price of $0.16, that was 3.57% jump from the session before. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.