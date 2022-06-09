0.24% volatility in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) stock priced at $9.80, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.81 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.80. ASZ’s price has ranged from $9.63 to $9.88 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $137.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.14 million.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.53.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32

Technical Analysis of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s (ASZ) raw stochastic average was set at 83.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.77. However, in the short run, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.82. Second resistance stands at $9.82. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.93 billion, the company has a total of 197,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 28,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 22,760 K.