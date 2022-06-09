$1.87M in average volume shows that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) stock priced at $28.06, down -5.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.44 and dropped to $26.37 before settling in for the closing price of $28.48. ATI’s price has ranged from $13.85 to $30.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 97.60%. With a float of $123.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.40 million.

The firm has a total of 6300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.56, operating margin of +3.46, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 25,960. In this transaction VP, Controller & CAO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $25.96, taking the stock ownership to the 66,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Sr. VP, CCMO sold 10,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 160,338 shares in total.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.36 while generating a return on equity of -6.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.50% during the next five years compared to 45.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, ATI], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s (ATI) raw stochastic average was set at 70.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.32. The third major resistance level sits at $30.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.98.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.42 billion, the company has a total of 124,133K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,800 M while annual income is -38,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 834,100 K while its latest quarter income was 30,900 K.