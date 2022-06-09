Search
33.24% volatility in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 08, 2022, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) opened at $0.20, higher 38.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for VGFC have ranged from $0.13 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $91.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.41%, while institutional ownership is 1.89%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 379.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 194.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0089. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3951 in the near term. At $0.4986, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5961. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1941, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0966.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,780 K according to its annual income of -43,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,590 K and its income totaled -6,600 K.

