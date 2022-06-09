A major move is in the offing as Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) market cap hits 1.01 billion

A new trading day began on June 08, 2022, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) stock priced at $5.53, down -4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.56 and dropped to $5.28 before settling in for the closing price of $5.57. BKD’s price has ranged from $4.64 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -220.70%. With a float of $184.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.92 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 499,876. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 73,991 shares at a rate of $6.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,717,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s EVP & Treasurer sold 700 for $6.02, making the entire transaction worth $4,214. This insider now owns 248,976 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.66. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 186,752K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,758 M while annual income is -99,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 677,820 K while its latest quarter income was -100,010 K.